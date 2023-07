DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brian Horn was found guilty for the second time in the 2010 death of 12-year-old Justin Bloxom.

According to the ‘Justice for Justin Bloxom’ Facebook page, Brian Horn was found guilty by a Desoto Parish jury Tuesday morning.

The decision comes almost five years after the Louisiana Supreme Court overturned the jury’s unanimous initial decision in 2014 to convict Horn.

The court stated his defense attorneys violated their client’s right to effective counsel.