SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sevier County deputies arrested a person of interest that was missing for four days after a woman was shot Sunday.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies arrived at a home in Horatio to find a 57-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities executed search warrants for the victim’s home to collect evidence.

Law enforcement started a search for Kaylee Cornet, 28, who was last seen at a residence on Central Rd. in Horatio but fled on foot. Cornet was found and arrested Thursday afternoon.