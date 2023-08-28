DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – De Soto Parish deputies arrested a Gloster man suspected in the shooting death of his mother Monday.

Authorities received a call around 10:22 a.m. from a man claiming to have shot his mother inside a residence on Meadow Drive. When deputies arrived they made contact with the suspect, Seth Strickland, and took him into custody.

Deputies found Joyce Strickland on the floor inside the residence with an apparent gunshot to the back of her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement booked the suspect into the De Soto Detention Center, where he is facing a charge of second-degree murder.