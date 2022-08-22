CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man who was set to go on trial for attempted murder died Monday morning by suicide hours before he was due in court, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office says Brandon Richardson shot and killed himself on the riverfront in downtown Shreveport early Monday morning. The 32-year-old was set to stand trial for the attempted murder of his former partner in 2021.

Richardson shot his former partner in the chest during a child custody exchange in the presence of numerous witnesses, including young children.

Richardson was free on $100,000 bond for that charge when he was arrested again less than three months later on additional charges of false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm related to the January incident. Police say he pointed his gun at a man on the scene and held both the victim and the man at gunpoint before officers arrived.

He was released on bonds for those charges totaling $75,000 on April 8, 2021, and remained free on bond awaiting trial until his death Monday.