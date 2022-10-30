SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was killed while riding a bicycle in south Shreveport late Saturday night.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 40s was riding down the 200 block of Mayo Rd. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. Officials believe the car may be a Kia.

The man was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Det. Jeremy Edward at 318-681-0774.