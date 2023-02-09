SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport on Thursday afternoon.

According to online dispatch record Caddo 911, 34 units from the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on Linwood Avenue between Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Flournoy Lucas Road just before 4:30 p.m.

Source: KTAL/KMSS staff

A crime scene has been taped off at the Family Dollar in the 9400 block of Linwood Avenue.

SPD, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Louisiana State Police are actively canvassing a nearby wooded area.

KTAL/KMSS has a team on the scene and will provide updates.