VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff’s arrested a man suspected of shooting two brothers leaving one fatally wounded and the other hospitalized.

According to CPSO, 18-year-old Jadaveun Dillard of Oil City was arrested for the shooting on Sunday night in the 700 block of North Hickory Street.

The men were shot outside of a home they shared with family members.

C’Aundre Anderson was found in the living room. Investigators believe he was shot once in the chest and collapsed in the living room. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Anderson’s brother Cuviondrick was shot once in the chest and transported to North Caddo Hospital by ambulance. He was airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of traumatic injuries. He is expected to recover.

Dillard was arrested on one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a $1,500,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.