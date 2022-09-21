CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sheriff Steve Prator says the Caddo Correctional Center is so overcrowded it is no longer safe for the staff and inmates.

He is calling on the Department of Justice to review the criminal justice system of Caddo Parish to determine why the jail is so full. According to Prator, the CCC was built in 1995 to hold 1,070 prisoners, but today, there are 1,483 prisoners held in the facility.

Sherrif Prator says he called the Department of Justice to review the CCC back in 2008, and the DOJ determined there are too many inmates awaiting trial.

He said 1,089 inmates are awaiting trial in Caddo District Court. Two hundred fifty inmates have been in jail for more than a year awaiting trial. Fifty inmates have been waiting two years, 20 have been waiting three years, and some have even waited five years.

“So we have that many people waiting to go to trial, and the department of justice said in 2008 we had to get people to trial quicker. We had to deal with the pretrial population. Well, now it’s even greater than it’s ever been. We got to hash this out because this is unstainable. We are at the point where we have to consider shutting down CCC unless we get some relief,” Prator said.

He says his team is doing their best, but the numbers are so great that they cannot keep the facility safe and secure.

Prator says he is hosting a meeting with all the criminal justice groups to figure out a plan. Organizations participating in the discussion include the District Attorney’s Office, public defenders, judges, the City Marshall’s office, state police, and Shreveport police.

The meeting will happen next Tuesday at the Re-Entry Center at noon.