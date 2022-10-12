SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Tuesday evening who were caught with stolen property, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

CPSO deputies responded to a theft in progress at 3410 Dixie Shreveport Road.

stolen property, drugs CPSO (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office) Drug parapernalia (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office) Methamphetamine CPSO (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Ecstacy Pills CPSO (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office) Marijuana seized (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

When they arrived on the scene deputies Steven May and Josh Roppolo, found 42-year-old Jason Normand and 55-year-old James Dupont in possession of stolen boat parts, including an air compressor, tires, rims, motor brackets, fishing nets, and a boat seat. All of the stolen property was loaded into a white pickup truck.

CPSO found 10.3 grams of meth, five ecstasy pills, 15.5 grams of marijuana, and two glass pipes during the investigation and returned $1,175 worth of property to the owners.

Normand and Dupont were booked into Caddo Correctional Center and charged with felony theft, criminal trespassing, possession of schedule I, and two counts of possession of schedule II.