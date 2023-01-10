SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges that he molested a juvenile left in his care, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO said that 24-year-old Hunter Brown, a resident of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested on December 30.

The CPSO Criminal Investigation Division launched an investigation after an incident was reported claiming that Brown touched a 5-year-old child in a sexually inappropriate manner in the summer of 2022 while he babysat the child in his home.

Brown was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with one count of molestation of a juvenile.