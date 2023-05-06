SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile faces terrorizing charges after police connected them to a threat against Green Oaks High School.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a call came into the Caddo 911 Center Friday morning just before 9:30 a.m. The caller created a student with a false name and claimed they were at Green Oaks High School with a gun and threatened to shoot up the school.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown and searched by CPSO deputies. The school was cleared by deputies who determined it was safe.

Shreveport police investigated the call and found it was placed near the Grimmett Drive Apartments and not inside the school as the caller claimed.

CPSO Cyber Crime Unit was also investigating and concluded the falsely named student did not make the call but it was made by someone who lived in the apartment complex.

Police determined who the caller was and a juvenile suspect and their parent were brought to the Criminal Investigative Division Office for questioning. The juvenile admitted to making the 911 call and threat.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center and now faces one count of terrorizing.