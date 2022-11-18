SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that tens of thousands of dollars in drugs were seized from a Shreveport home, and one man was arrested.

According to CPSO reports, narcotics agents served a search warrant on a house located at 4914 Haywood Place. 51-year-old Christopher Bernard was alone in the home when the warranted search was conducted.

Bernard, who is currently on parole, was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm, firearm with controlled dangerous substances, and resisting an officer.

The following items were seized during the search:

147 grams of crack cocaine (street value $14,700)

1 gram powder cocaine (street value $100)

4 meth tablets (street value $40)

$1,550 in U.S. currency

digital scale

packaging materials

Beretta handgun

CPSO noted that Bernard has had multiple arrests and has been in and out of CCC since 1990. He has faced charges for narcotics distribution, battery, armed robbery, and attempted first-degree murder.