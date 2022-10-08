SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two young males in Keithville another is in custody after a missing person search ends in a brief chase.

CPSO deputies searched the Grawood Subdivision Saturday afternoon in search of two fugitives described as young Black men.

Just after noon, deputies started to search for a teen wanted out of Texas who had been reported missing by his parents. Deputies spotted the teen in a stolen can, and a pursuit followed.

The chase ended in the Grawood Subdivision after three young men exited the car and ran. Deputies found a gun on the scene.

Deputies have one of the males in custody and ask the public to call CPSO if they see the other two fugitives.

One of the teens was seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Deputies say the teens may be armed, so do not approach them.