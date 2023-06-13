CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has a vehicle stopped in a possible stand-off situation in Oil City.

According to the CPSO, a driver bumped into the back of an 18-wheeler multiple times on I-49 North. Officers stopped the man and police say he exchanged words with the deputy, got back into his vehicle, and sped off.

Police chased the vehicle down to Highway 1 where he barricaded himself in the vehicle.

Police say the man is in custody after a police dog bit the man.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.