CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texas man was arrested for stealing thousands of dollars worth of television and radio equipment in Caddo Parish on Tuesday.

According to a media release, detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Phillip Benjamin Byers for stealing more than $17,000 worth of television and radio station transmission equipment.

Police say Byers was identified as one of the two suspects wanted for the July 9 theft of copper pipes, transmission lines, and antennas belonging to Louisiana Educational TV Authority, KLTS, LSUS, and Red River Radio KDAQ. Both men were seen on surveillance video stealing the equipment.

Byers is facing charges on one count of felony theft. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a $35,000 bond.

The other suspect, in this case, was arrested earlier this year but has since been released.