CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of stealing a truck in Keithville earlier this month.

Officials say the man stole a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado from the Chevron gas station at 12300 Mansfield Rd. on Nov. 19th.

Photos taken from the gas station surveillance video show the suspect before the theft. Authorities say the man was bald with heavily tattooed arms and wore a red Adidas shirt with blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest of the suspect. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling (318) 673-7373 or through their P3Tips app.