CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Shreveport woman that allegedly caused serious injuries to other drivers in a major crash on I-49.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Gorgette Riley caused a major crash involving four vehicles when she drove a red Buick Verano the wrong way on I-49 near Southern Loop with an unrestrained three-year-old child on board.

Riley, the child, and drivers of two other vehicles were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

After conducting a lengthy investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant on February 16 charging Riley with one count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and two counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring.

Anyone knowing Riley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)675-2170 or remain anonymous by calling Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318)673-7373.