CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In an ongoing investigation into a Keithville man’s illicit online activity, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced 24 additional charges of pornography involving juveniles.

According to CPSO, 34-year-old Timothy Hendricks’ online activities were under an investigation they launched in September. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported to law enforcement that Hendricks possessed child pornographic material. His activities were monitored until a search was executed at his home on November 9.

After the search and Hendrick’s subsequent arrest, Detective Jared Marshall with CPSO found additional files, which increased the number of counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles to 28.

Hendricks was previously convicted on federal charges related to the possession of child pornography in 2010.