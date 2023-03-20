A teen is hospitalized after an early morning shooting at a North Shreveport apartment complex. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting at a north Shreveport apartment complex that sent a teen to the hospital.

CPSO received reports of a shooting at the Grand Oaks Apartments on North Forty Loop just before 1:45 a.m. Monday. They say an 18-year-old male was shot and taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

A large number of evidence markers can be seen on the ground where Sheriff’s Deputies are still investigating.

No one is currently in custody and no suspects have been named.