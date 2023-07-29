Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after Caddo Parish Sheriffs responded to a reported shooting at an Airbnb she was renting to celebrate her birthday.

CPSO said 19-year-old Jashayla Baulkman was arrested and faces multiple counts unrelated to the fatal shooting of a male victim inside the home.

Police say Baulkman rented the home in the 4300 block of Ridgeway Avenue to throw a party the night before.

Several people were still inside the home early Friday morning. Around 5 a.m., an unknown suspect or suspects drove up, exited a vehicle, and fired into the house, fatally wounding one person inside.

Detectives said drugs were inside the home then, and several minors attended the party.

Baulkman was booked into Caddo Correctional Center and faces five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and five counts of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person 17 and under.

No arrest was made in the homicide, and the investigation is ongoing.