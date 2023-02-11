CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents seized more than $40,000 in narcotics during a joint operation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency investigating the distribution of fentanyl pills.

CPSO Narcotics Agents and members of the DEA Task Force’s investigation led them to a parking lot in the 9900 block of Mansfield Road on Thursday. They detained 28-year-old James Balthazar, Jr. of Shreveport, the sheriff’s office said.

Narcotics, cash, paraphernalia seized by CPSO Narcotics Agents (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Agents said they found 89 fentanyl pills, 10 oxycodone pills, 7.6 grams of marijuana, and $4,750 Balthazar, Jr. held on his person.

Agents conducted the first of two search warrants. A firearm was recovered during the search of his vehicle, according to CPSO.

The second search was at Balthazar, Jr.’s home in the 600 block of Meadowdale Place. During the search, agents found 863 illegal narcotic pills, including 716 fentanyl and 117 doses of oxycodone.

Agents also recovered 455 grams of marijuana, 105 grams of THC vape pens, a mason jar of THC wax, three bottles of promethazine syrup, packaging material, two digital scales, and $1,000 cash.

The value of the pills accounted for a little more than $28,000 of the total street value, estimated at $43,760.

Balthazar Jr. was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute schedule II (fentanyl), one count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I (marijuana), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal carrying of weapons.