GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a gunfire exchange at a storage facility in Greenwood.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two men were in an altercation at Red Dot Storage on Greenwood Road. Gunfire was exchanged. One of the suspects was apprehended and another, who ran into the Greenwood Elderly Apartments at 8810 Greenwood Road, came back out and was taken into custody.

Sheriff Steve Prator said that a man came from out of town on a reconnaissance mission for two Peterbilt 18-wheelers that were going to be repossessed. At that time he was confronted by the man who financed the vehicles.

“It ended up turning into a gunfire exchange,” Sheriff Prator said.

The suspect who confronted the repossession official sustained a flesh wound to his head with what police say are non-life threatening conditions.

The suspect broke into the apartments and residents confirmed he had a wound to the head.

Officials say he then ran back to the storage facility and attempted to leave the scene in a one-ton truck carrying a long camper. A Greenwood police officer stopped him and a gunfire exchange happened between the officer and suspect.

The suspect was not shot by the officer but tried to escape with the camper in tow. During this attempted escape, the suspect hit a bystander’s 18-wheeler causing it to hit the storage facility and overturns the vehicle.

The repossession official was not injured in the gunfire exchange but is in police custody.