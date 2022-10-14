CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a deputy with ten years in the department is fired after detectives determined he participated in the exploitation of an elderly person.

“I’m extremely disappointed in this person’s criminal behavior,” Sheriff Prator said in a statement released Friday evening. “He is an embarrassment to the brave men and women who work tirelessly to gain the trust of those we serve.”

According to the investigation, 33-year-old Joey Lee went to a victim’s home in the 1800 block of E. Kings Highway multiple times while in uniform and manipulated her into giving him approximately $15,000 in cash over the span of three months.

The sheriff’s office says Lee also cashed stolen forged checks at at least one convenience store in Shreveport while in his uniform.

Lee was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on charges of forgery, exploitation of persons with infirmities, extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and malfeasance in office.

The case was reported to Caddo detectives on Wednesday, October 12. Lee was placed on administrative leave without pay and was later terminated following the investigation and subsequent arrest.

So far, the sheriff’s office says there is only one known victim. The investigation is ongoing.