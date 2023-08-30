All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish deputies arrested a Keithville woman suspected of stabbing her grandfather when he asked her to take a shower Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute in the 3900 block of Fountainbleau Road in Keithville and found a man suffering from a stab wound to the face. Authorities said Carrington Harris and her grandparents were in an argument over her hygiene habits after they asked her to shower.

Carrington Harris suspected of stabbing grandfather (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Harris reportedly began to damage property inside the house and turned the power off from the outside. When the couple tried to restrain her, Harris allegedly escaped and grabbed a knife from the kitchen. According to authorities, she stabbed her grandfather in the face and then ran to hide in the woods.

Caddo Parish Fire District 6 took her grandfather to Willis-Knighton South for treatment of his injuries. His condition has not been released.

Law enforcement found Harris hiding by a nearby home a few hours later. They arrested her and booked her into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Harris is facing charges of one count of domestic abuse battery and one count of domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon.