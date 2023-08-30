Law enforcement on the scene of a homicide and police involved shooting in Caddo Parish. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s detectives and Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting and homicide.

Deputies were called about a break-in in the 4800 block of Old Mooringsport Road just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday. A suspect opened fire on the officers from a nearby home when they arrived on the scene. The suspect was shot and killed when officers returned fire.

Deputies then found a deceased female while searching a home they believed to be the suspect’s residence.

Both the homicide and the officer-involved shooting are being investigated by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s detectives and investigators with the Louisiana State Police.