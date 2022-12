VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The male victim was fatally wounded just before noon Thursday.

CPSO said they detained five people on the scene during the course of their investigation. Ultimately two teens and an adult were arrested in connection with the shooting.