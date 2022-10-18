BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Barksdale Air Force Base senior airman today pleaded guilty to pornography charges, was stripped of his rank, sentenced to a year in federal prison and given a dishonorable discharge for possessing pornography.

Brandon Wood, 24, was charged with sexual abuse of a child, possessing, receiving, viewing and distributing pornography, but accepted a deal to plead guilty to two counts.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to dismiss other charges with prejudice.

During the eight-hour courtroom proceeding, Lt. Col. Dayle Percle, the military judge presiding over the trial, accepted reams of paper discovery and evidentiary DVDs, along with defense motions and answers.

Wood pleaded guilty to possessing five Snap Chat videos of a former girlfriend committing sexually-explicit activity when she was 16. Wood, 19 at the time, admitted that he knew the girl was a minor. He said the videos were made before he joined the Air Force, but they remained on his phone. Investigators discovered them during their 2021 investigation.

In addition, investigators found a sexually explicit video of a child who Wood estimated was between 10 and 12 years old on Wood’s Snap Chat app.

According to prosecutors, the investigation began in 2021 after reports from Wood’s estranged wife. The investigation included search warrants to retrieve Wood’s iCloud and Snap Chat accounts.

In all, prosecutors said that investigators found 173 pornographic images in Wood’s device, including minor, pubescent and prepubescent girls engaged in sexual activity.

Wood assured the judge that he intended to accept the plea bargain offered by prosecutors. Then he read a written statement saying he met the girl in the five videos through a dating app when he was 19 years old before joining the military. He said at first, she told him she was 18 but later admitted she was 16, adding that he had met her parents “a couple of times.”

Although he said he broke up with the girl when he was 19, the videos remained on his Snap Chat app. Wood also described the child’s photo and the nature of the sexual activity she was apparently engaged in, though a graphic covered it.

He first said someone he didn’t know in a Snap Chat group sent the photo to him, but later said he did know who it was.

After all the evidence was in, but before the attorneys offered their closing arguments, Wood spoke again, offering his personal story of learning his parents were divorcing and having to adjust to living without his dad, as well as his desire to be a father to the son who was born to Wood and his partner in July.

He said he served honorably in the Air Force and would be able to adapt the mechanic skills he learned to civilian life. Although he said it would be challenging, due to his being a registered sex offender when he got out of jail, and asked the judge not to give him a dishonorable discharge, which would make it even more difficult.

Wood also apologized to his victims, his victims’ families, and the Air Force. In his earlier statement, Wood apologized and acknowledged that his conduct cast a bad light on the Air Force but asked for leniency.

In her closing statement, one of Wood’s defense attorneys, Capt. Anne Freeby, also asked the judge to go easy on Wood, pointing out that his conviction would follow him for years. She asked for the minimum sentence of three months and said he took full responsibility for his actions.

Freeby added that Wood’s guilty plea could be his first step toward rehabilitation and asked that he receive a punitive (bad conduct) discharge rather than a dishonorable discharge. She reminded the judge that Wood committed the offense as a teenager but now is a man and must provide for his family.

In her closing argument, prosecutor Capt. Laura Morton gave an impassioned plea for the maximum penalties.

Morton said the dozens of images found on Wood’s phone ranged from infants to teenagers, and of those 173 pornographic images, 18 were identified as being in the National Register of Missing and Exploited Children.

Morton asked the judge to give Wood the maximum sentence, strip his rank, and give him a dishonorable discharge. After eight hours of listening to prosecutors and defense attorneys, the judge ruled Wood would receive a dishonorable discharge.

A statement from base officials Tuesday said, “As military members, we have a duty to maintain good order and discipline and to uphold the value system set by the department of the Air Force. Any actions that directly contradict our Air Force values are not reflective of what we want to see in our airmen. We remain faithful to the military justice system.”