SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating four shootings in 24 hours occurring in different corners of the city, and councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said she and her constituents are frustrated by daily acts of violence.

6 pm Sunday, outside a home on Delaware Avenue, the coroner’s office says 29-year-old, May Parsons, was shot multiple times, and police say the body of a man was also found on the scene

Around 1:15 am Shreveport Police say a man was shot in the foot around Milton Street and San Jacinto Avenue. He was reportedly taken to the hospital.

Around 3 am police were called to a shooting in the lakeside neighborhood. Police say, two men were standing outside of a home on Alabama Avenue and Poland Street when someone shot at them leaving one man critically injured and the other in stable condition.

Just after 7 am the body of a man was found in the yard of a vacant home on Vaughn Avenue in the Stoner Hill neighborhood. The coroner’s office says, 68 year old, Randolph Ashley was identified through his fingerprints and has no known address.

“My people of my district are frustrated, just like the rest of us, just like any of us, who consistently wake up in the morning and time after time, we see someone deceased from a shooting. No one wants shootings within their community,” says Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor.

Taylor said the council is working to provide Shreveport Police with more cameras, lighting, and whatever they need to fight crime in the city.