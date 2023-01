A shooting at the Sleep Inn & Suites on Pines Road in Shreveport sent one man to the hospital on Sunday night.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner released the name of a local man who died after a shooting on Sunday night.

Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr. was wounded outside of the Sleep Inn Hotel just after 8:40 p.m. He died of his wounds at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:20 p.m.

The shooting is under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

Abbott’s death is the fourth homicide this year in Caddo Parish.