SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the names of the two men killed in the Rainbow Dr. shooting from late February.

Carvarion L. Brown, 22, and Jaeden D. Williams, 23, were mortally wounded after their vehicle was shot several times in the 700 block of Rainbow Drive on Feb. 26.

Officials say that suspects in a grey Camaro opened fire at the men’s vehicle just after 1:20 p.m. and then fled. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:25 p.m.

Two others, including Williams, were found injured inside the vehicle. Williams was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds at 3 p.m.

The shootings remain under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

The deaths marked the 14th and 15th homicides in Shreveport and Caddo Parish to date in 2023.