SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coroner has arrived on the scene after a Sunday-evening shooting outside of a Shreveport skating rink, but authorities have yet to answer questions concerning the identity of the victim or give details of the shooting.

SPD was notified at 8:06 p.m. on Sunday of a shooting in the 5100 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. More than 15 Shreveport Police Department units responded to the shooting that took place outside of Hot Wheels of Wonder.

Crime scene outside of Hot Wheels of Wonder, Mar. 5, 2023; Image by KTAL’s James Johnson

The business closed at 5:00 p.m., hours before an altercation broke out in the parking lot.