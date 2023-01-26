SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m.

Bryant was taken to the hospital after the Sunday shooting in the 1600 block of Sugar Lane in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department. Bryant’s death marks the fifth homicide in Caddo Parish and Shreveport to date in 2023.

An autopsy was ordered.