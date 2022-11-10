SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim from a Shreveport shooting Thursday afternoon.

Shreveport police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Thursday. 32-year-old Datwaine J. Broomfield of Shreveport was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Broomfield was identified through fingerprint comparison. He is the 47th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022 and the 46th in Shreveport in that same time span.

An autopsy was authorized.

His slaying is under investigation by SPD.