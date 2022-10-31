SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man killed while riding a bicycle in south Shreveport late Saturday night has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the unhoused 49-year-old man as Jessie Jackson Scott III. Scott was fatally hit while riding his bike down the 200 block of Mayo Road just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Victoria Woodfork surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday after investigators could match evidence from the crash site to Woodfork’s black Kia Forte.

An autopsy was ordered was ordered for Scott.