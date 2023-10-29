SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner released the identity of a woman whose body was found behind an abandoned house Thursday.

Officials say the body of Germanisha Chantail Green, 21, was found just after 2:30 p.m. under a shed behind a home in the 400 block of Argyle St. She reportedly suffered blunt-force injuries to her face.

Her death marks the 67th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2023 and the 62nd in Shreveport.

The case remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department. They ask that anyone with information about the victim of this crime contact them at 318-673-7000 #3. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous may do so by contacting Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or by using their P3Tips app.