VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Vivian that left one man dead and injured his brother Sunday night.

Detectives say around 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 700 block of North Hickory Street in Vivian.

As they arrived, they found 21-year-old C’Aundre Anderson who suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Another victim, Anderson’s 22-year-old brother, was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooting was reported by a family member living in the house. Caddo detectives believe both men were shot outside of the residence.

The surviving victim was taken to North Caddo Medical Center but was later airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Anderson’s death marks the 63rd homicide in Caddo Parish this year. The shooting remains under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has any information on this shooting, they are asked to call Det. Matt Purgerson in the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Criminal Division at (318) 681-0700 or (318) 675-2170.