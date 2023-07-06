SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the victims of the July 4 mass shooting in Shreveport.

The coroner says three victims died at the scene. They were shot around 11:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Pearl Street, near Jones-Mabry Road. Two victims immediately identified as deceased at the scene were Morad Aziz, 22, and Jarike J. Dorsey, 19.

Also shot around 11:40 p.m. was 24-year-old Demorie Williams. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health, where he succumbed to his wounds at 12:31 a.m. July 5.

A fourth victim, 17-year-old Syncere Brown, was found nearby in a field at 9:27 a.m. the day after the shooting.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux also issued a statement Thursday regarding the deadly shooting.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. neighborhood and the City were traumatized again on July 4 with acts of violence that led to four people killed and seven seriously injured. Every death, every injury resulting from gun violence affects us all, diminishes us as a community. These deaths, these injuries, are no exception. We cannot and will not tolerate the violence we are experiencing. We denounce it. We are better than this as a community. The people of the MLK neighborhood are like a close-knit family. That family has suffered more than its share of the gun violence this year. “I call for every citizen to pray for the victims, their families, and the MLK neighborhood for healing from the trauma of this and the other incidents. Please pray further for an end to the epidemic of gun violence we are experiencing. The Shreveport Police Department continues its thorough investigation of these crimes. The city will do all it can to bring the perpetrators to justice to the full extent of the law. The City needs every person with information about these crimes to share that information with the Shreveport Police Department. Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux

The shooting remains under investigation by police and Chief Wayne Smith is asking that members of the community come forward with any information about the shooting.