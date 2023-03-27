SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner released the identity of a Shreveport man fatally shot early Saturday morning.

Jacorvin Taylor, 32, was one of six people wounded in a shooting just before 1:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Texas St. on March 25. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he later died of his wounds at 2:15 a.m.

Taylor was identified through fingerprint comparison. His death marks the 21st homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish in 2023.

The shooting remains under investigation.