SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a man fatally shot Tuesday in the Highland neighborhood.

Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Caddo Street in Shreveport, was shot numerous times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spearman, who was identified through fingerprints, was one of three homicides that night.