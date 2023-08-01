SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, the Caddo Parish Coroner released the name of a man fatally shot in an Airbnb near Cross Lake on Friday morning.

Deputies found 18-year-old Jo Travius Hawthorne fatally shot at a home in the 4300 block of Ridgeway Avenue just after 5 a.m. Officials say an unknown suspect or suspects drove up and fired into the house, striking Hawthorne. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was performed.

Several people were still inside the home when the shooting occurred.

Law enforcement arrested Jashayla Baulkman, who rented the Airbnb to celebrate her birthday the night before. She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, where she faces five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and five counts of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person 17 and under.

Hawthorne’s death marks the 47th homicide in Caddo Parish and the second Caddo Parish homicide outside Shreveport proper in 2023.

The Shreveport Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting.