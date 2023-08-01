SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified two people killed in a Shreveport murder-suicide.

Mary Parsons, 29, was found shot multiple times outside of a home in the South Highlands neighborhood just before 6:30 p.m. on July 30.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the coroner, 32-year-old Jake Parsons has been identified as the perpetrator in the murder-suicide and was also declared dead at the scene.

Eight police units initially responded to reports of shots fired at the Deleware Street home.