SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas man on the run for nearly a year after disappearing while on trial for the murder of a Zwolle woman is back in custody.

According to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar was apprehended and taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. Thursday by the US Marshals Service.

Edgar was out on bond when he did not return to the courtroom on the third day of his trial on January 28, 2022, and went on the run. The trial went on without him. He was found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Livye Lewis, who was found on Oct. 31, 2020, by deputies responding to what was reported as a traffic accident east of Hemphill.

According to the indictment, Edgar “intentionally, and knowingly” caused the death of Lewis by “discharging a rifle and striking her about the neck and upper body.”

As authorities searched for Edgar, he was sentenced to 99 years in prison.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Edgar was placed on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list in October as the search stretched into its ninth month.

Late Thursday night, the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office said Edgar was taken to the Sabine County Jail to await formal sentencing by the court.