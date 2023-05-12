Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police responded to a shots fired call ultimately leading to the arrest of Devyn Dotie.

Residents near the 600 block of Melrose Street reported the gunshots. Officers responded around 11:05 in the morning to find Dotie with a firearm. The officers later discovered that Dotie recently fired the weapon in his possession and was a convicted felon.

Dotie was arrested for being a convicted felon with a firearm and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

SPD says their investigation is still ongoing.