SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic violations have landed a San Augustine man in the Shelby County jail.

Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham said in a statement that the sheriff’s office took numerous calls on Jan. 1, 11, 27, Feb. 2, 3, 5, and 6 concerning a man driving erratically and at high rates of speed.

Shelby County deputies spent hours in pursuit of the Ford Mustang that has been equipped with a cattleguard. (Image: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Gary Smith, 20, was arrested on January 27 for speeding and no driver’s license, then released with a court date to appear before a judge. Smith allegedly drove in a reckless manner even after many encounters with deputies, who responded to reported sightings of Smith throughout the community.

(Image: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Smith was arrested again on Feb. 6 for no driver’s license and six failures to appear warrants for traffic violations.

He is currently being housed in the Shelby County jail.