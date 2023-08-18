MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Many Police Department says the case of Rachel Leach, a 20-year-old who was murdered in 1986 while working at a convenience store, is still “a very active investigation.”

“Recently, we had the anniversary of her death. It’s been 37 years which, you know, has got to be – simply her loss is painful, but then for her murder to go unsolved, that’s nightmarish,” Dr. Mark Holder, Sabine Parish Coroner, and detective said.

In January 2022, the department exhumed her body from the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. They believe that with the advancement in DNA and forensic technology, Leach’s DNA can lead to breakthroughs in the case.

The decision to exhume the body was brought to Leach’s family. According to Dr. Holder, the loved ones were accepting because they want the case solved more than ever.

Dr. Holder said the case feels more personal to him after exhuming the body, but also because he knows this process is hard for the family.

“When you have to exhume a body, you know, that shifts the healing process in a traumatic event like this to where, that scab gets knocked off and there’s a lot of emotions that maybe they’ve been able to deal with on some level, that now resurface,” said Dr. Holder.

In addition to the exhumation, the department plans to utilize “police work,” of asking questions with their eye to the street, as well as thinking outside the box and seeking forensic experts.

“I will be reaching out to retired, old school, cold case guys known nationally, even if I have to knock on doors, and ring phones. I want to get these guys interested in Many, Louisiana,” said Dr. Holder.

In addition to the experts, he is pleading with the public to come forward with any information. He says the murder in 1986 took place in broad daylight around 4-4:30 PM at the former convenience store on LA Highway 6 West.

“There’s got to be someone out there that knows something. And, if that person would reach out to me, Many Police Department. Share whatever it might be, no matter how big or small. Sometimes one small piece of the puzzle goes a long way,” said Dr. Holder.

Photos of Rachel Leach can be found here. Contact Dr. Holder at the Many Police Department at 318-256-5617.

“We’re going to crack this case. We’re going to figure this out. We want justice for Rachel and her family.”