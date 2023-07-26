SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haynesville man was sentenced in federal court after he pleaded guilty to narcotics and firearms charges in February.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Dean Fitzgerald Williams was sentenced to 15 years and one month in federal prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Officials said a search warrant was executed at Williams’ home on June 24, 2022.

Methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and a scale was found in a storage room inside the residence by law enforcement. Additionally, they found approximately 8.5 grams of crack cocaine and approximately 680.2 grams of marijuana in the bedroom. Police also found several firearms of varying calibers in bedding and under mattresses and box springs.

After being Mirandized, Williams also admitted that approximately $13,000 in cash were proceeds from drug sales.

Law enforcement agents sent the narcotics to the DEA Southeast Laboratory in Miami, where they were analyzed. The lab determined that there was 419.8 grams of pure methamphetamine and 113 grams of cocaine base.

Williams admitted that the narcotics found in the bedroom and storage room of the home were his. He claimed ownership of the firearms to further the commission of drug trafficking offenses.