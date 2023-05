SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Minden Police Department is investigating an alleged car theft early Tuesday that caused injuries to a child as the suspected thieves fled the scene.

According to police, the incident happened at the Love’s Truck Stop on Industrial Drive off Interstate 20 around midnight.

Minden Police Chief Jared McIver said the investigation is ongoing and his department is working with multiple agencies to find those responsible.