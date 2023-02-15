All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man under investigation in a child pornography case is in custody for the second time after turning himself in at Bossier Max.

Emery Gaspard(Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says Emery Jude Gaspard, 23, of Opelousas, was first arrested in January after a cyber tip launched an investigation. Officials say investigators found three video files containing child pornography and arrested Gaspard on Jan. 27.

As the investigation continued, authorities say they located 18 more files containing child pornography belonging to Gaspard. Law enforcement issued an arrest warrant, and Gaspard turned himself in at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.

His bond is set at $450,000.00. Gaspard now faces charges for 12 counts of child pornography.

The BPSO is continuing to investigate the case.