SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council met to discuss crime, law enforcement, and the tools at the city’s disposal to ensure the community’s safety.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith discussed steps ways the department is taking to be more proactive. The chief discussed recent changes to downtown after shootings on Texas Street. According to Smith, there are 108 working cameras in downtown Shreveport with more forthcoming.

“It’s not going to stop crime, but it will curve it; I believe cause criminals don’t want to get caught, they will do the crime, but they don’t want to do the time.” Shreveport resident Kenny Gordon said.

Smith said SPD and partner agencies will be more visible in places that have experienced violent incidents.

“More visibility with officers, we have asked our partnering agencies to come in on nights mostly and be effective for visibility and to help us to enforce the laws that exist, and in addition to that, we have asked for extra help from internal people who are wanting to work extra,” Smith said.

Gordon also questioned the camera program expressing what many residents who live in areas with criminal activity – how will citizens who share videos of crime captured at their front door be safe from retaliation.

“I don’t think there is any cameras out there at all, and if they are they are in places where they are not very much needed. Every time there is a shooting of some sort, they want people to come forward and tell who they saw shooting if we had cameras out there, you can see who is shooting. You don’t have to ask anyone anything because no one is going to tell you. People are afraid of reprisals,” Gordon said.

The chief also addressed a growing awareness of a noise ordinance for the downtown area.

“In order for us to enforce a noise ordinance, we need a standard. There needs to be something to work with that says that if noise is above this level, then it’s illegal.” Smith said.

Gordon also had an opinion of whether or not noise and crime are crime companions.

“Noise doesn’t cause people to shoot and kill. I think there are many other issues. That is causing these youngsters to do those certain things,” Gordon said.

The Public Safety Committee will hold another meeting in two weeks.