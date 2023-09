SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man shot and killed in Cedar Grove Thursday night has been identified by the coroner.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 23-year-old Jamare Foster was shot several times as he walked in the 7300 block of Clift Avenue at 2:37 p.m.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department